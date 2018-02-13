Trial date set for Jessep Carter, half-brother of Kylr Yust

A trial date is set for the half-brother of an accused killer who is charged with murder for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

Kylr Yust's half-brother, Jessep Carter, is facing charges for resisting arrest during a traffic stop that happened on the same day police found Jessica's burned SUV.

A judge asked Jessep Carter if he wanted more time to consider accepting a plea deal that would have given him five years probation for the resisting charge.

Carter told the judge, "No, I have already decided."

Carter told the judge he wants the case to go to trial.

Investigators say Carter originally refused to pull over when a deputy tried to stop him on Sept. 10, 2016.

That date is important because that is the same day Kansas City police found Runions' burned SUV.

Yust was the last person Runions was seen with.

He was allegedly in Carter's car at the time of the traffic stop.

Carter isn't directly accused in the deaths of Kopetsky or Runions. Court documents did say Carter told investigators he saw Yust burn Runions' SUV, then he drove Yust to Edwards Mo., to heal from burns caused by the fire.

Investigators say Carter also told them Yust admitted to him that he had killed Runions, then told officers where Yust could be found.

On Tuesday, Carter didn't want to answer any questions, including if he was there when Runions' SUV was burned.

A woman who was with Carter in court did not want to be identified, but did speak on his behalf.

Carter's trial is set for Oct. 16.

