Thanks to #BlackPantherChallenge, 250 Lawrence kids get to see movie

This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

About 250 students at South Middle School are attending a screening of Black Panther all because of the 'Black Panther Challenge.'

The fundraising effort gives kids the chance to see the new superhero movement.

A GoFundMe page was set up last month with a goal of providing tickets, transportation and a bag of popcorn for students at South Middle School – the most racially diverse of Lawrence’s four middle schools.

“I think it’s really important to have a black superhero because that shows that we’ve developed in the US, and it’s going to help with diversity.” eighth-grader Leianna Poettker said.

'Black Panther' is the first installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that features a black superhero and a predominantly black cast, along with a black director.

Jones says sending the students to see the movie is supporting the type of culture they want to create there.

“We are about exposing kids to real-life situations and creating a dialogue to help make them be well-rounded people. Opportunities, like going to this movie and exposing all of our kids to things they may not be exposed to, is what schools about.” Jones said.

The school was able to raise the full $2,000 needed to send students to see the movie. They plan to go Wednesday.

