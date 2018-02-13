Surprise medical bills plague many Americans

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation reports seven out of every 10 people struggling to pay medical bills are dealing with charges from out-of-network providers who the patients had no idea were out-of-network. (KCTV5)

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation reports seven out of every 10 people struggling to pay medical bills are dealing with charges from out-of-network providers who the patients had no idea were out-of-network.

Patients visiting an emergency room, for example, may have chosen that facility because it was in-network.

The physicians working in that facility may not be covered by your insurance, leaving you with the bill even though you may not have known, or been given the option of another in-network physician.

The balance bill sent to patients can total thousands of dollars.

Some states have laws protecting patients from that kind of surprise billing.

KCTV5 News is taking a closer look at the practice of balance billing, your rights and how this kind of surprise billing can be avoided. We want to hear from you with your stories. Email us at investigate@kctv5.com.

