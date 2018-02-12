Washington to debate immigration as metro family continues fight for father's freedom

A St. Louis woman claims she was racially profiled at an Independence Applebee’s after she says the restaurant staff accused her and a friend of leaving without paying their bill during a previous visit.More >
A St. Louis woman claims she was racially profiled at an Independence Applebee’s after she says the restaurant staff accused her and a friend of leaving without paying their bill during a previous visit.More >
Fast-food workers across the Kansas City area walked off the job on Monday, in an effort to get more money to support their families. Employees at McDonald's restaurants in the metro walked away from their jobs, protesting for a $15 minimum wage.More >
Fast-food workers across the Kansas City area walked off the job on Monday, in an effort to get more money to support their families. Employees at McDonald's restaurants in the metro walked away from their jobs, protesting for a $15 minimum wage.More >
An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.More >
An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
The Board of Immigration Appeals has granted a new stay of removal that would keep a Kansas chemist in the U.S. while he battles immigration officials' efforts to deport him to Bangladesh.More >
The Board of Immigration Appeals has granted a new stay of removal that would keep a Kansas chemist in the U.S. while he battles immigration officials' efforts to deport him to Bangladesh.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Authorities say one person has died after an accident on Kansas Highway 7.More >
Authorities say one person has died after an accident on Kansas Highway 7.More >
Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday in the 1700 block of N. 127th St.More >
Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday in the 1700 block of N. 127th St.More >
The Equifax breach may have exposed more personal information of customers than previously thought.More >
The Equifax breach may have exposed more personal information of customers than previously thought.More >