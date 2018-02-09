Thieves steal as much as $100k worth of items from Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway turned into a crime scene this week after thieves stole items worth tens of thousands of dollars.

According to leadership at Kansas Speedway, the crooks may only be able to get a couple thousand dollars trying to re-sell some of what they stole, but the value to the Speedway is anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000.

“Our failure of imagination is that we didn't think someone would have the chutzpah, for lack of a better term, to steal two trucks, hook up two trailers, steal palettes of electrical distribution cable and all those kinds of things,” said Pat Warren, Kansas Speedway President.

While things will move forward for any racing events that will happen at the Speedway, Warren is still hoping for more information about what happened.

Warren said that, around 1:30 early on Tuesday morning, the thieves carried out their plan.

“We have strong suspicions that this was done with some kind of inside knowledge because they knew exactly where to go and exactly what they wanted and how to get to it,” Warren said. “And so, even had our 24/7 security gone through the area when they were there, which is possible, they could've gone inside the building, kept the lights off, and nobody would have known they were there.”

Even with those suspicions, though, there isn’t much that can be done just yet.

“The reality is we have 3,500 people who work here on race weekends and any one of them might be in that area at some time, and so it wouldn't necessarily be hard for someone who had bad intentions to stumble into that space and go, ‘Oh, this might be an opportunity,’” Warren said.

One bit of good news is that one of the two stolen trucks was recovered after it was found abandoned.

Warren said that, in the meantime, they’ve upped the reward for any information that can lead them to the culprits.

They’ve offered $10,000 to get the situation solved.

