Job Connection: Lakeview Village

We are looking for Nurses – RN or LPN, who are reliable, honest and have integrity. Being part of the Lakeview Village team offers much more than a paycheck...life at Lakeview is values based, team oriented, energetic and fun!

The primary role of Nurses - RN or LPN at Lakeview Village is to promoting the residents' well-being and satisfaction by supporting resident-centered care.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Creating community through maintaining “home” in the physical environment, maintaining a sense of welcoming through elimination of institutional barriers, enhancing relationships in the household through shared activities of living, promoting compassionate services among the team by offering emotional, psychological and spiritual support to all, evaluating and addressing the successes and needs of the household.

Promoting the residents’ well-being and satisfaction by supporting resident-centered care, developing and interpreting standards of care.

Observes resident status as necessary to assure quality care and coordinates with other resident services to assure continuity of care.

Provides leadership to neighborhood staff to maintain policies and procedures for clinical practices and household management that support the values of Person First and resident directed care.

Fosters collaboration, consensus and negotiation to address problem solving in the neighborhood; assures that all clinical policies and procedures of the neighborhood are maintained; interprets and communicates same to all in the neighborhood as needed, with an emphasis on resident, family or designated representative relationships.

Oversees meal service and assists in the neighborhood dining room to assure that the residents receive the proper nutrition.

Document completely, accurately and as needed on incidents, emergency care, and skilled services on all residents in the neighborhood.

Attend care plan meetings, risk meetings, and skilled meetings.

Directly supervises the Certified Nurse Aides and Certified Medication Aides, in the neighborhood.

Count narcotics and emergency kits every shift.

Give all insulin and perform all blood sugars.

Assess staffing at the beginning of every shift, and handle all call-ins consulting with the on-call nurse as needed to assure that the appropriate staffing level is maintained at all times.

Monitor those residents who are an elopement risk per policy and procedure.

Perform wound care treatments.

Ensure that residents rights, and choices are honored at all times.

Assure that monthly vital signs and monthly weights are done.

Assure that weekly weights are done per dietician recommendations.

Assure that resident’s baths are done according to the spa program and resident choices. Documenting refusals.

Other duties as indicated.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND PHYSICAL DEMAND

Must have a valid Registered Nurse or Licensed Practical Nurse licensure according to state of Kansas.

If a Licensed Practical Nurse, IV certification preferred.

CPR certified required.

Must be able to lift 75 pounds with the assistance of one person.

Must be able to push medication cart with 25 pounds of force.

Ability to lift up to 30 pounds.

Ability to lift up 25 pounds.

Ability to push up to 25 pounds.

Ability to pull up to 25 pounds of force.

Ability to bend, stoop, kneel, turn, and/or twist when necessary.

Ability to climb and walk stairs.

Ability to communicate effective in English, both written and oral, and with people from diverse backgrounds.









We are currently seeking motivated Certified Nurse Aides for Day and Evening Shifts

Day Shift: Monday-Friday, every other weekend 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Evening Shift: Monday-Friday, every other weekend 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

** Shifts may fall on any of the 7 days of the week, shift start & end times may vary by 15-30 minutes **

Lakeview Village in Lenexa, Kansas is a 5 Star Continuing Care Retirement Community with independent living as well as: 120 bed skilled nursing unit, Short Term Rehab and Assisted Living.

The primary role of Certified Nurse Aides is to provide medical and physical care to the residents of the household/neighborhood to meet their daily needs and enable them to function at the highest possible level. While this care is provided under the leadership of a professional nurse, the caregiver is the residents’ closest advocate in the household.

We offer a generous benefits package that begins the first of the month following 60 days of full-time service.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Attends to all resident personal hygiene and personal care needs, including but not limited to grooming, hygiene, dining and nutritional, mobility, elimination, psychosocial and safety needs

Organizes all supplies necessary to complete the tasks. Supports residents in self-care, and provides care as necessary for those unable to care for their own needs.

Follows universal precautions, proper infection control, sanitation and safety standards of practice in all work and activities

Observes residents closely, identifying changing needs and conditions at first indication, and reports immediately to household nurse, team leader or nursing leadership as appropriate

Participates actively in the resident’s care planning and care conference, serving as the residents' closest advocate in directing their care and honoring their preferences

The caregiver promotes the residents' psychosocial well-being through meaningful relationship building, and works with the household team to meet other social service needs of the resident and of the household, always providing support, friendship and kindness for each of the household members

The caregiver assists with planning and facilitates social activities for residents of the household/neighborhood which provide meaningful ways to spend time as recreation, exercise, relationship building and fun.

Responsible for meeting the residents nutritional needs by assisting them into the dining room at their choice of time, assist them with snacks as indicated by their care plan, and providing them fresh fluid of choice at their bedside.

Provide the appropriate level of care when providing or assisting the residents with their ADL’s. (bathing, dressing, grooming, eating, walking)

Provide the resident a relaxing spa bathing experience at the residents preferred bathing time

Assist resident with providing AM or PM care when the resident is ready to either wake for the day, or go to sleep. All residents are allowed to sleep and wake according to their preferences.

Follow Sleep First Policy.

Turn and reposition residents according to plan of care

Remove trash, linens, and all equipment at the time of leaving the residents room

Chart bowel and bladder (chart number of BM’s – not if continent or not) and ADL’s.

Empty foley catheters, give I & O and assigned VS to nurse.

Relieve staff members by providing coverage on floor during breaks, mealtime and bathing assignments.

Ensure that resident’s rights to fair and equitable treatment, self-determination, individuality, privacy, property, and civil rights, including the right to wage complaints are followed.

All other duties as assigned by your supervisor or person in charge.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, AND PHYSICAL DEMAND

Graduate of a state approved program for nursing assistants. Must be a Certified Nursing Assistant in the State of Kansas

Demonstrated ability to lift 75 pounds with the assistance of one other person.

Ability to lift up to 30 pounds, 5% of the time.

Ability to lift up to 25 pounds, 50% of the time.

Ability to work independently, display a kind, courteous attitude, and work in a team oriented setting with residents, relatives, staff, and others.

Ability to speak, understand, and read English when performing work duties that require this need.

Job descriptions in no way state or imply that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee occupying this position. Employees may be required to follow other job-related instructions and to perform other job-related duties as requested, subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and standards.

