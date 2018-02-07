Healthcare: Complaining is about getting results, resolution

KCTV5 News is investigating your complaints when it comes to healthcare. (KCTV5)

KCTV5 News is investigating your complaints when it comes to healthcare.

A reoccurring theme we hear is medical complaints. You are calling us from hospital rooms and after you leave your doctor’s office frustrated with what just happened.

Complaining is about getting some results and resolution. Mark Howell says he became alert during a procedure, and he could feel the cuts. He even asked his doctor to stop. But that didn’t happen.

"It was hurting real bad up inside, real bad. I would jump and jerk each time he’s cutting polyps out," Howell said.

Howell is describing what he says happened to him during a colonoscopy procedure at the VA. He was supposed to be consciously sedated and not feel a thing. He suspects medication simply wore off.

Howell says as he was being sedated. He could hear people discuss which team was performing colonoscopies faster.

"They've got one, and another team got two. We, we're way ahead. We are on four now. After this, we are taking our lunch," Howell recalls.

A half hour in, Howell says he could feel the pain, but the doctor decided to just push through. He says he complained to a recovery nurse after the procedure.

However, things aren’t just fine with Howell. He’s now formally complaining.

Here’s what all patients should do:

Address problems directly with the medical professionals around you.

Ask for the patient advocate. Most hospitals have them. That person can step in and help you out.

If you are unsatisfied, you can contact the Healing Arts Board in Kansas or Missouri. That’s where you can file a complaint about doctors and nurses.

"I mean, I don't understand why a doctor wouldn't stop if you know your patients was hurting. I didn't make sense to me," Howell said.

KCTV5 contacted the VA, and they promised to look into any complaints and said the patient advocate is the best way for a person to lodge a formal complaint.

That’s what Howell did but was unsatisfied with the response. He turned to the Missouri Board of Health. They directed him to take his complaint up the chain through the VA medical system which he intends to do.

Howell also asked for a copy of his medical file so he knows what level of sedation medication doesn’t work for him.

"I wouldn't want that happen to anybody," he said.

Other medical complaints, like if you feel your room is cold or filthy or the food is not safe, you should contact the state department of health services.

The number one complaint in hospitals is sleep deprivation.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.