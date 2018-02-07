April 21 | Walk For Wishes - KCTV5

April 21 | Walk For Wishes

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Run away with us for a day and join the Make-A-Wish circus. (Make-A-Wish) Run away with us for a day and join the Make-A-Wish circus. (Make-A-Wish)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Run away with us for a day and join the Make-A-Wish circus.

Come one, come all to Power & Light District on Saturday, April 21 and step right up as we celebrate everyone who makes life-changing wishes come true.

Choose a 1 or 5 mile course to run or walk with thousands of other supporters. Bring friends and family to enjoy the free Wish Zone with carnival games, bounce houses, food and fun.

Click here to register to walk.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.