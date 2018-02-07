Arrested: Alvin Alvarado

Alvarado is currently a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. (CrimeStoppers)

Alvin Alvarado has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense happened in 2010 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Alvarado is currently a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

