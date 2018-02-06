Frustrated with those robocalls flooding your phone? Stop them by doing this

There were a record-setting 20.5 billion robocalls made in 2017, according to a report by a robocall blocking software provider. That breaks the previous year’s total of 29.3 billion calls. (KCTV5)

If your phone number is listed on the National Do Not Call Registry, you probably know that registry isn’t 100 percent effective, not even close.

There were a record-setting 20.5 billion robocalls made in 2017, according to a report by a robocall blocking software provider.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, about 99 percent of those calls are illegal. The registry only applies to legal calls.

Mary Ann Wegerer of Independence says she has documented 162 robocalls within just about four months.

“Years ago my husband submitted our number to the national no-call list. That's a joke. That is such a joke,” Wegerer said.

She tried to get help from a few places.

“Comcast told us pretty much what the police said ... because it was coming from outside the country, there was no way they could do anything. It was untraceable,” she said.

Then she went to the state attorney general’s office.

“Ma'am these are coming from outside the country, and there's nothing the attorney general's office can do about it. You're stuck," Wegerer recalls what a representative from that office told her.

The FTC reports many of the robocalls now use a tactic called a neighbor scam.

“When your phone rings and it looks like a local call, you may be more likely to answer. Scammers count on this and can easily fake caller ID numbers. They even can match the first six digits of your own number, which is called 'neighbor spoofing.'" the FTC explains.

So what can you do?

You likely won’t find any fool-proof solution to block all calls, but there are a few ways to cut down the number of calls you receive, including the following:

You can also contact your service provider to block phone numbers.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.