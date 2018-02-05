Multiple customers contact KCTV5 for help after contractor’s actions

In March, an Independence couple told KCTV5 they’d hired a company called Home Renovation Service, owned by Greg Strand. After waiting months, Strand still had their $6,000 deposit, with no deck to show for it. (KCTV5)

Another customer has reached out to KCTV5 about the same contractor who has been a focus of two KCTV5 News investigations.

In March, an Independence couple told KCTV5 they’d hired a company called Home Renovation Service, owned by Greg Strand. After waiting months, Strand still had their $6,000 deposit, with no deck to show for it.

A few months later in August, KCTV5 heard from a Lawrence couple who gave the same company $12,000 for a room addition that never happened.

A few months later, Keri Searl contacted KCTV5 about the same contractor and his company. She’d fired that contractor after what she says was weeks of little to no work done on the home improvement projects, Strand refused a refund. She says he also refused to give her an itemized receipt for the more than $7,000 he said the company spent in materials and labor.

“This has been a nightmare, and it's like never-ending,” Searl told KCTV5.

She had no idea Strand had a history of complaints, along with legal and financial trouble.

KCTV5 found Strand has had at least 10 companies registered in the state of Kansas, including a company called Total Renovation Group. It’s slightly different than the name Home Renovation Service, and that might be because Strand and Total Renovation Group filed for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy in 2014. Court records show the total debt as $433,996.91, owed to more than 60 creditors.

Court records also show Strand had agreed to a payment plan but later had the bankruptcy dismissed when he stopped payment after only paying back $12,000 of that debt.

Civil court records in Johnson County and Jackson County show multiple lawsuits totaling nearly $100,000 in judgments.

KCTV5 also found you may not think to look for any of this when doing your homework on contractors to hire.

If you check the Kansas Secretary of State website, Home Renovation Service is listed as being in "good standing." While that looks good for a business, it only means the company paid the annual franchise fee.

The Kansas Attorney General also told KCTV5 it had no records of complaints filed against Strand or Home Renovation Service. They should. The couple from Lawrence, Rich and Ginny Hedges, still have their copy of the complaint they filed with the AG in 2017. The attorney general’s office did not offer an explanation for why the complaint doesn’t exist on their end.

The same company, Home Renovation Service, was also part of Home Depot’s pre-referral list and was removed after the first KCTV5 investigation.

Another place you may not think to look might be the sex offender registry. Strand is a registered sex offender, convicted in 1995 of sex crimes involved a child younger than 14 years old.

“I feel like he shouldn't have a company anymore ... how can he keep doing this to people?,” Searl told KCTV5.

Searl was able to get her credit card company to remove the charge for her deposit. She wishes it hadn’t taken months of frustration and what she says was a fight to get her money back.”

KCTV5 contacted Strand who declined our request for an interview. During the phone call, he told KCTV5 he denies any allegations of mishandling projects and the deposits made for those projects.

For more information on how to go about finding a reliable contractor, click on this link for guidelines from the Federal Trade Commission.

