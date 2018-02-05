PawsAbilites is a store that provides hands-on job training for people with disabilities in Kansas City. (PawsAbilites)

Take 5 To Care and support those with disabilities.

Their pet products are designed, made and delivered by individuals with special needs.

We are a community bolstered by the strengths, passions, talents and strong work ethic of the people Inclusions Connections serve.

Despite the positive contributions to America's workforce - lower turnover and absenteeism - finding jobs for people with disabilities in Kansas City can be difficult

Enter PawsAbilities and the entrepreneurial spirit that has historically shaped Kansas City's reputation.

2073 E. Santa Fe Street, Olathe KS 66062

913-839-8735

Info@icpawsabilities.org

https://icpawsabilities.org/online-store/

