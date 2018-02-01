What happened to legendary KC groundskeeper George Toma?

It’s Super Bowl weekend and we’re asking what happened to George Toma? He’s the famous Kansas City Royals and Chiefs groundkeeper that has worked every Super Bowl the last 52 years.

KCTV5 News caught up with him from Minnesota over a video call.

This Super Bowl wouldn’t be possible without him.

Friday is his birthday and you may be surprised to know he is 89, but it’s clear keeping the field in tip-top shape keeps him young.

“Well it’s an honor and pleasure to do,” he said. “Every one is a new challenge. I like challenges. That keeps me going.”

He takes his work seriously and cherishes every moment, even those in the bitter cold.

“Well, actually, this is a great new stadium and it’s a tough one to work this time because the weather outside is cold,” he said.

He said the best insurance for every player is a safe field, and he makes every effort to keep it in the best condition.

It’s not just gameday, but rehearsals, too. This week has been one of his busiest.

“Timberlake spent four times going through his show, so there’s over 1,000 people on the field, jumping up and down and getting the stages in and out,” he said. “We’re one big family, between our grounds-crew and the halftime show. So, every morning we have to come in, groom the field. We rake it. We brush it.”

When you ask him how this year will stack up to past Super Bowls, he said he’s enjoyed them all the same.

He always keeps Kansas City and his groundskeeping roots on his mind.

“It’s a good game,” he said. “I think both teams are good. Thanks for having me on and, for all the fans in Kansas City, may all your good fortune be as numerous as blades of grass and then some. And if you want to have a lot of good fortune, go out to Royals’ stadium to see Trevor’s beautiful grass, and you’ll have a lot of good fortune.”

Happy birthday, George Toma!

Next Friday, he’ll be at it again. He will be heading to Fort Myers for his 18th year helping with the Twins spring training.

