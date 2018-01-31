Arrested: Austin Yuille - KCTV5

Arrested: Austin Yuille

Austin Yuille has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. (CrimeStoppers) Austin Yuille has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. (CrimeStoppers)
Austin Yuille has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense happened in 2015 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

He has been known to use the alias of Austin Yuille-Oakman.

