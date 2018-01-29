Man seriously injured in house fire on East 47th Street in Kansas City

A man was seriously injured following a house fire in Kansas City on East 47th St.

The fire call came out around 8:27 p.m. on Monday night for the 8500 block of E. 47th St.

Crews on scene say the man was found passed out inside the home, but firefighters were able to resuscitate him.

They also rescued two dogs from the burning home.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

