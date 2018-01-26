Postal worker in Kansas City caught dumping mail in the woods

Ashurst says there was mail addressed to residents, advertisements and fliers sprawled around the area where people commonly dump items. (KCMO)

Mail meant for Kansas City mailboxes instead wound up in a dump after a mail carrier was caught on camera trashing people's mail.

Cameras at the corner of 45th Street and Garfield Avenue captured a mail carrier taking a break on the side of the road Thursday.

“What I noticed was when he left, there was some mail on the ground that wasn’t there when he arrived,” illegal dumping investigator Alan Ashurst said. “I found a few pieces of mail … and then I started noticing more and more scraps of flyers leading me over the side of this hill, and I found just bundles of mail.”

Ashurst says there was mail addressed to residents, advertisements and fliers sprawled around the area where people commonly dump items.

Postal workers were out picking up that mail Friday.

KCTV5 News reached out to the United States Postal Service for comment and haven’t heard back.

The city has 22 hidden cameras spread across town hoping illegal dumpers think twice before committing a crime.

“A lot of people dump their mail, but it’s in their household trash, and it’s certainly not the mailman. That is the first time that I’ve encountered that, so that’s an oddity,” Ashurst said.

That mail carrier faces up to a $1,000 fine or one year in jail. That’s not including any punishment he faces with the USPS.

