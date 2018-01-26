FIGHT FOR HEALTHCARE: Pros and cons of healthcare in Mexico

Giselle Korcz recently went to Mexico City with her sister and came back with a terrible souvenir and some insight about healthcare. (KCTV5)

Giselle Korcz is grateful she broke her foot in Mexico.

She recently went to Mexico City with her sister and came back with a terrible souvenir and some insight about healthcare. She says the healthcare she received and the bill she paid for her broken foot stunned her.

"He only charged me $15, and it was only $14 for the x-ray," she said.

Korcz describes healthcare in Mexico as budget-friendly and efficient.

"I didn't have to wait to have the x-ray ... done in five minutes, and then she gave it to me to take to the doctor," Korcz said.

After seeing a podiatrist, her total bill was $108. The most expensive item was her $74 boot.

"I'd rather be in Mexico ... because everyone was so nurturing," Korcz said.

She can only speculate what she’d pay here at home.

"Here, we need to give you this test ... thousands of dollars, and then this test ... thousands of dollars. I don't know how bad it's going to be, there’s a lot of bones in the foot," she said.

Korcz imagines a huge bill, and she would have to pay it. She’s a retired teacher with catastrophic insurance. She jokes saying it pretty much covers nothing and no one.

"Looking for insurance has been a nightmare," she said.

Korcz had no choice but to turn to a Mexican doctor for treatment, but heading south is a choice other Americans make because it’s so much cheaper.

On Google, Mexican doctors are ready to perform plastic surgery and dentistry. Other specialists break down the savings for a heart valve replacement. If you don’t have $50,000 to $100,000 in the United States, these specialists offer it for a fraction, as low as $17,000.

Here’s a look at the pros of healthcare in Mexico:

Mexico is cheaper, which means it may make some care options more accessible.

Some doctors in Mexico are trained in the United States.

Here are the cons:

You are out of the country, and that’s not convenient at all.

Mexico’s health system ranks lower that the US

If you have any problems, it’s going to be more difficult to solve them.

Mexico estimates 4.7 million Americans and their companions are heading south for care. It’s a $3 billion industry.

Have a healthcare concern you want our investigators to know about? Contact us at investigate@kctv5.com.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corporation) All rights reserved.