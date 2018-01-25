No one injured after shots fired outside KCK grocery store - KCTV5

No one injured after shots fired outside KCK grocery store

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas City, KS police are investigating after gunshots were fired outside a supermarket Thursday night. 

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the Price Chopper store located in the Wyandotte Plaza near North 76th Street and State Avenue. 

Police say no one inside the store was wounded or hurt.

The parking lot has been taped off. 

