Wanted: Constantino Cardoza

Constantino Cardoza is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. (CrimeStoppers) Constantino Cardoza is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. (CrimeStoppers)
The original offense happened in 2008 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a child less than 16 years old.

His last known address was in Shawnee, but his current location is unknown.

Cardoza is not currently a registered sex offender.

