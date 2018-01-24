Wanted: Constantino Cardoza

Constantino Cardoza is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. (CrimeStoppers)

Constantino Cardoza is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense happened in 2008 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a child less than 16 years old.

His last known address was in Shawnee, but his current location is unknown.

Cardoza is not currently a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.