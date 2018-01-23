March 1 | Topgolf "Tee" Party Fundraiser - KCTV5

March 1 | Topgolf "Tee" Party Fundraiser

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Join us at Topgolf Overland Park for a fundraiser benefiting Hope House.

It will be a night of food, drinks, and a little competition. Bring your friends and help support a good cause. There will also be raffles for fabulous prizes.

Individual tickets $60  (2 drink tickets, food, and game play)

Click here for ticket and sponsorship information.

5-6 p.m. – Open game play
6-7:15 p.m. – Challenges game play
7:30-8 p.m. – Raffle, prizes, open game play

Contact: Sara Boatwright, Community Engagement Manager, sboatwright@hopehouse.net, 816-257-9328

