Smith, Hunt to take part in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs will participate in Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who won the rushing title in his rookie season, will join quarterback Alex Smith on the AFC team.

The competition includes events like 'Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball,' 'Power Relay Challenge,' 'Precision Passing' and 'Best Hands.'

The showdown will air Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

AFC:

Smith

Hunt

Von Miller (Denver, LB)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (Cincinnati, DT)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers, WR)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (Miami, WR)

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh, K)

NFC:

Patrick Peterson (Arizona, CB)

Ryan Kerrigan (Washington, LB)

Michael Thomas (New Orleans, WR)

Graham Gano (Carolina, K)

Russell Wilson (Seattle, QB)

Kwon Alexander (Tampa Bay, LB)

Davante Adams (Green Bay, WR)

