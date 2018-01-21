Jenkins, Yoder request pay to be withheld during shutdown

Two U.S. House of Representatives members from Kansas are requesting their pay to be withheld during the government shutdown.

U.S. House Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) and U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) each wrote letters to Congress requesting their pay to be withheld until the government reopens.

"In light of the government shutdown, I'm asking for my pay to be withheld until the government is reopened," Jenkins wrote on her Facebook page Friday evening:

Yoder joined Jenkins with a similar letter on Sunday.

?"Because of this government shutdown the men and women of our armed forces won’t be getting their paychecks for defending our freedoms," Yoder said. "I can’t in good conscience receive mine. "





