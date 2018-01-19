FIGHT FOR HEALTHCARE: Healthcare insurance for middle-class families skyrockets

Many families are now choosing to go without and just pay for the medical care they need. The Godfrey’s have been doing that for years. (KCTV5)

Healthcare insurance for middle-class families is skyrocketing.

“We are too rich for discounted premiums and too poor for the premiums which have tripled. They have tripled!” Shannah Godfrey said.

Godfrey and her daughter say that approach has saved them hundreds of thousands of dollars. But a recent emergency room bill stunned them.

Sequoia Godfrey had cramps, and the doctor at urgent care center had sent them to the ER for an ultrasound. The total bill was more than $13,000.

“If I don't have the money then I don't have the money,” Sequoia Godfrey said.

She and her mom questioned the high charges. Eventually, the hospital wrote off most as part of the hospital charity fund.

The Godfreys also negotiated a much lower price with the physician’s group.

“This is the big issue that no one is talking about,” health insurance broker Carey Hall said.

Hall owns Benefits by Design. He helps families navigate the changing landscape of healthcare. He says prices for middle-class families who don’t qualify for a subsidy have jumped.

“The premium for four people is going to be $2,700 with no subsidy,” said Hall.

