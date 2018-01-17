3 in custody after woman shot twice outside Raytown gas station

Police in Raytown are investigating a shooting report after a victim showed up at the Raytown Police Department.

Officers were called at about 8:25 p.m. to the Valero Corner Store, located at 6509 Raytown Road, in regards to a shooting.

Moments later, a vehicle arrived at the police station, located at 10000 E 59th Street, carrying a woman who had been shot twice.

Three men were taken into custody by police. Two were taken into custody at the gas station by police, while the third suspect, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested at the police station.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

