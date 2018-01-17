Wanted: Michael Fisher

Michael Fisher is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for possession of child pornography. (CrimeStoppers)

Michael Fisher is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for possession of child pornography.

The crime happened in 2016 in Kansas City.

His last known address was near 53rd Street and Norfleet Road in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Fisher is not currently a registered sex offender.

