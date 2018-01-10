Arrested: John Carter

John Carter was arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (KCTV5)

His original sex offense happened in 2004 in Olathe and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

He has previous addresses in St. Joseph and near 57th and Olive streets in Kansas City.

Carter is currently a registered sex offender in Buchanan County.

