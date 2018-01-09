Missing memories: A loved one gone … then another shock

Johnnie Hudson-Giddon was only 60 years old, a cancer survivor, who was diagnosed with cancer again in 2017. (KCTV5)

A family suffered the loss of a grandmother to cancer, but later they discovered some of her sentimental, valuable possessions were missing from her duplex in the gated housing community where she lived.

“It initially was breast cancer, but when the cancer came back it was tumors on her brain. She had 22 large tumors on her brain--an innumerable amount of small tumors,” Hudson-Giddon’s daughter, Shanta McGee told KCTV5.

McGee says her mother died just about a month after she was diagnosed. At the time, her mother was living in a duplex at Arzelia Gardens, a gated housing community in Kansas City, MO.

McGee says property management gave the family a few weeks to move Hudson-Giddon’s belongings out of her home. While McGee was in the process of moving her mother’s items, during a second trip to the duplex, she realized many of her mother’s belongings were missing. McGee says there was no sign of a break-in. McGee was the only person with a set of keys.

“I had a trash bag full of Royals shirts from her because she was an usher at Royals Stadium -- you know those shirts aren't cheap .. authentic shirts .. and some shirts just were her work shirts that had her scent on it that I just wanted because it had her scent on it,” McGee said.

When McGee told property management about the missing items, she says management assured her they would look into it. McGee says weeks would go by without any word from management. McGee still had no explanation for what happened to her mother’s things. Management asked McGee if there was an amount of money that would be adequate to compensate the family for the loss.

McGee detailed an inventory of missing things and their estimated value in a letter to property management. McGee says she couldn’t get management to respond.

She turned to KCTV5 for help after weeks were turning into months of frustration.

KCTV5 got involved, contacted the property management, OG Investments.

KCTV5 called management who declined our request for an interview and would not comment on the missing items. OG Investments told KCTV5 they would be in contact with McGee.

Management offered McGee $250 in compensation for the missing items, but no explanation for what may have happened or where those items may be.

McGee is hoping there’s still a chance she’ll be reunited with the mementos that mean so much to her family.

