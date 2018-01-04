Police: Kansas City Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint by 4 men

It happened at about 8:49 p.m. at the restaurant in the 1300 block of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. (CBS)

Police in Kansas City are searching for four men who robbed a Taco Bell at gunpoint on Wednesday.

It happened at about 8:49 p.m. at the restaurant in the 1300 block of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

When officers arrived they determined that four black men had entered the store, each armed with a firearm, and robbed the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

