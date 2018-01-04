Barber shop owner robbed at gunpoint near 27th, Indiana

It happened at about 6:02 p.m. at a shop in the 3400 block of E 27th Street. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City barber shop owner was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

It happened at about 6:02 p.m. at a shop in the 3400 block of E 27th Street.

When officers arrived they spoke with the owner who said a customer entered the shop and waited on a bench. When all other customers had left, the owner said he asked the suspect to come sit in the barber chair so he could cut his hair. The owner said the suspect approached him and pointed a handgun at him, telling him to give him everything.

The owner told police he immediately gave the suspect his wallet and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

