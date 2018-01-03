Wanted: David Varvarovsky - KCTV5

Wanted: David Varvarovsky

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
David Varvarovsky is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for Internet solicitation of a child. (CrimeStoppers) David Varvarovsky is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for Internet solicitation of a child. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

David Varvarovsky is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for Internet solicitation of a child.

The original offense happened in 2006 in Ohio and involved a 15-year-old girl.

Varvarovsky is currently wanted on a Phelps County warrant for felony theft and possession of stolen property.

His last known address was near Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He has been known to use the alias of Bryan Williams.

