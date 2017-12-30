Independence police investigating after man is shot, killed

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Independence on Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Leslie Avenue.

Officers went to the area after someone called and said they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man's body outside one of the apartments.

Detectives are treating the case as a homicide, according to the Independence Police Department.

Currently, no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Independence tipline at 816-325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.

