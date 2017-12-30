Independence police investigating after man is shot, killed - KCTV5

Independence police investigating after man is shot, killed

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Independence on Saturday night. 

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Leslie Avenue. 

Officers went to the area after someone called and said they heard gunshots. 

When they arrived, they found a man's body outside one of the apartments. 

Detectives are treating the case as a homicide, according to the Independence Police Department. 

Currently, no one has been taken into custody. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Independence tipline at 816-325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.

We are sending a crew out to the scene. Stay with us for updates. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.