Blue Parkway closes for 2 hours following crash that injured 3

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Blue Parkway was closed for about two hours on Saturday after a crash that injured three people.

The crash happened at 2:42 p.m. in the area of Blue Parkway and 55th Street.

A black Honda Civic was headed down 55th Street, which had a posted stop sign.

It's not known if the driver stopped at the stop sign, but she failed to yield and pulled onto Blue Parkway.

A blue or silver Chevrolet Cheyenne pickup was headed northwest on Blue Parkway when it hit the driver’s side of the Civic.

The driver and passenger in the Honda both sustained critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Blue Parkway was closed for about two hours as a result.

