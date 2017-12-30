Person left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in K - KCTV5

Person left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in KCK

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A person was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Kansas Ave. around 4:41 p.m.

The Chief of Police tweeted, "Officers working a shooting at 12th & Kansas, victim may not make it."

No other information is available at this time, but we are sending a crew to the scene. 

