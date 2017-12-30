Authorities investigating homicide at 9th, Barnett in KCK - KCTV5

Authorities investigating homicide at 9th, Barnett in KCK

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 9th St., which is near Barnett Avenue. 

The Chief of Police tweeted about the homicide just after 4:30 p.m.

