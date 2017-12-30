Authorities investigating homicide at 9th, Barnett in KCK

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 9th St., which is near Barnett Avenue.

The Chief of Police tweeted about the homicide just after 4:30 p.m.

No other information is available at this time, but we are sending a crew to the scene.

Officers working a homicide in the 700 block of N. 9th Street. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 30, 2017

