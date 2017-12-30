KC Pet Project at capacity after taking in pets left in the cold

These dogs were found out in the cold. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

The cold temperatures aren’t just dangerous for humans; they’re deadly for pets.

That’s why Animal Control has been taking any animal left outside over the past few days. They’re also fining the owners who left their pets out in the extreme cold.

As a result, more than 50 animals came into KC Pet Project yesterday and another 16 came in today.

KC Pet Project said they are at capacity and are expecting more dogs to come into the shelter tonight.

They said this freeze is too dangerous to leave any animal outside, even one with a thick coat of fur.

“If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your animals,” Tori Fugate said. “Many can't survive in temperatures as cold as we're seeing. A lot of the animals brought in that were left out in backyards are little animals like Chihuahuas, Yorkies, puppies. We've seen some Huskies and bigger dogs that do have fur and can handle some lower temperatures, but not for a sustained amount of time.”

Because the shelter is already full, they are starting their new year's adoption specials early.

They said they desperately need to find the animals homes in order to make some room for the ones being brought in from the awful cold.

