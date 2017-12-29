Prairie Village trash, recycling pickup delayed due to freezing temps

Prairie Village city officials say they are aware of delays and issues related to trash and recycling pickup. (KCTV5)

Republic Services says several trash and recycling trucks have been experiencing mechanical issues due to frozen air and hydraulic lines which typically comes with the first bitter cold.

"We have had a number of calls from people saying that only half the trash was dumped from their cart. The simple explanation is the trash is frozen in the cart and requires more force to remove. When the tipping arm cycles to the top of the truck, the driver typically shakes the cart to remove all the waste. When the driver shakes the cart in this extreme cold, the plastic will break and snap, so the drivers are exercising caution to avoid breakage," they said in a written statement.

Republic Services has informed the city that extra trucks will be out through the end of the day on Saturday, December 30 to finalize all trash and recycling routes. Thank you for your patience. — Prairie Village (@PrairieVillage) December 29, 2017

Broken carts should be reported to Republic customer service at 913-281-4343 so they can be replaced.

The company said they are aware that routes have not been completed and drivers are working to finalize all routes.

