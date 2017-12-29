Future of Chiefs franchise in spotlight as some starters get needed rest

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid follows the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

With the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 4 playoff seed, this week pretty much feels like a bye for most of the starters.

That means fans are going to see a lot of the younger players against Denver, and we will get a preview of the future of the franchise. And we not not just talking about Patrick Mahomes either.

We will get to see this year’s draft picks perform and even start in a real regular season game setting.

“I’m so excited. You have to make the most of your opportunities, so every time I get one, I’m really trying to make the most of it," linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon said.

“It’s a really big concrete step in a testament to all the work we have put in throughout our careers to this point. It’s up to us to go out there play fast, have fun and make plays for our team," receiver Jehu Chesson said.

The list of those who didn’t practice today is pretty extensive.

Reid says Tyreek Hill has been excused from practice Friday and the game Sunday due to personal reasons. There are also seven players listed as questionable. Bennie Logan is listed as doubtful.

Cam Erving, Kenneth Acker, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Charcandrick West all didn’t practice due to a flu bug that’s going around and may not even get to play Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.