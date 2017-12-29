List of Kansas City area warming centers available

The freezing temperatures outside can be downright dangerous, which is why warming centers are offering people a safe place. (AP)

The freezing temperatures outside can be downright dangerous, which is why warming centers are offering people a safe place.

The YMCA is opening its doors at all across Kansas City, serving as a warming center. That means anyone can stop by, enjoy a cup of coffee and most importantly stay warm.

The YMCA says they do this when temperatures drop and stay below freezing. And they admit that not a lot of people come to these warming stations. There are, after all, other places for people to go to seek relief all across the metro.

But, they say even if only a handful of people take advantage these warming stations, that is enough, because they say no one should be out walking around in these freezing temperatures.

The warming centers will stay open all day, closing in the evening. Here is a list of other warming centers in the metro:

KANSAS:

Antioch Library (Merriam)

Armordale Community Center (KCK)

Blue Valley Library (Overland Park)

Cedar Roe Library (Roeland Park)

Central Resource Library (Overland Park)

Corinth Library

DeSoto Library

Edgerton Library

Eisenhower Community Center (KCK)

Gardner Library

John F. Kennedy Community Center (KCK)

Juniper Gardens Community Center (KCK)

KCK Library Argentine Branch

KCK Library Turner Community Branch

Lackman Library (Lenexa)

Leawood Pioneer Library

Monticello Library (Overland Park)

Oak Park Library (Overland Park)

Shawnee Library

Spring Hill Library

Turner Recreation Center (KCK)

You can find a complete list of warming centers in Johnson County here.

MISSOURI SIDE:

Brush Creek Community Center (KCMO)

Fairmount Community Center (Independence)

Garrison Community Center (KCMO)

Guadalupe Senior Center (KCMO)

KCMO Central Library

KCMO Plaza Branch Library

KCMO Library South Branch

KCMO Library Sugar Creek Branch

KC North Community Center

Midcontinent Library South (Independence)

Mike Onka Community Hall (Sugar Creek)

Southeast Community Center (KCMO)

Truman Memorial Building (Independence)

Westport-Roanoke Community Center (KCMO)

YMCA Linwood (KCMO)

YMCA Independence Family Center

You can find a complete list here.