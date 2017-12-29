Applebee’s employee in Lawrence victim of armed robbery - KCTV5

Applebee’s employee in Lawrence victim of armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(Credit: Google Maps) (Credit: Google Maps)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

An employee at an Applebee’s in Lawrence was the victim of an armed robbery early on Friday.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at 2520 Iowa Street.

The employee said that a man had entered the store after closing hours, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s who stands around 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He had shoulder-length brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black leather jacket, a white hoodie, and jeans.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.