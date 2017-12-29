BRUTAL COLD: Frigid weather in Kansas City to usher in New Year

Brutally cold air will move in this weekend and could result in record low temperatures for New Years Day. (KCTV5)

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Monday afternoon for a number of counties east and northeast of Kansas City.

Here is a look at the map:

It was issued because there could be a very small amount of freezing drizzle mixed with some light snow. This combination, along with the below-freezing temperatures, could result in a light glaze on roads, bridges and overpasses.

"Not a lot but could still cause big problems," StormTrack5 meteorologist Brett Anthony said.

Of course, the other big story is the cold for New Year's Day.

A Wind Chill Warning could be issued near Kansas City. One will likely be in effect for Omaha and Des Moines.

If we don't crack the freezing mark Friday, it will be at least seven more days before we do.

