WB I-70 at Blue Ridge back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday morning

Police are investigating a crash that had I-70 closed for much of the morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday near Blue Ridge Boulevard after multiple cars collided.

A van ended up in a ditch, and one car ended up upside down.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries were serious.

