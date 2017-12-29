WB I-70 at Blue Ridge back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday - KCTV5

WB I-70 at Blue Ridge back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday morning

By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a crash that had I-70 closed for much of the morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday near Blue Ridge Boulevard after multiple cars collided.

A van ended up in a ditch, and one car ended up upside down.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries were serious.

