Lost wedding photos found in KCK reunited with couple

There's a happy ending to a story KCTV5 shared last week.

A flash drive with wedding photos turned up at an apartment complex in Kansas City, KS. The manager shared a photo on social media hoping to return the snap shots.

A family of the groom saw KCTV5's original story and his father called to retrieve the memories.

A week ago, Zarina Cedar a KCK apartment manager, found a flash drive in her maintenance shop. She discovered hundreds of wedding photos of a mystery couple.

A family member of the groom was watching KCTV5 News and saw our story and called the groom’s father in Lenexa.

“It’s amazing because the story was on that night and Rudy did a story and my mom saw it," said Jim Sobek, the groom's father.

The happy couple, now identified as Dan and Ashley Sobek, live in Southern California.

Dan spent his childhood in Kansas City and has family here.

The happy couple wed in 2013 in La Homa, CA on Ashley’s parent’s property.

A few years later, they’ve add two new members to their family.

