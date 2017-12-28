2 in custody after police pursuit that began in KCK ends in cras - KCTV5

2 in custody after police pursuit that began in KCK ends in crash in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Grady Reid/KCTV5 Grady Reid/KCTV5
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A police pursuit that began in Kansas City, KS ended near the Kansas City Power & Light. 

Kansas City, KS police say they pursued two armed robbery suspects who targeted a Kentucky Fried Chicken at 7th Street and Kansas. 

One man and one woman are in custody, police say. 

The robbery happened around 7:48 p.m. and the pursuit picked up at 7:54 p.m. The pursuit ended in a crash at 14th Street and Baltimore in Kansas City. 

Two separate wrecks happened. The suspect's vehicle struck a car head-on in front of the Hotel President in Kansas City. 

Following the initial wreck, the suspect's vehicle continued and struck three parked cars in front of the VisitKC building. 

There were no serious injuries in the two wrecks. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

