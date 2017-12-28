What Johnson County, KS residents need to know about prepaying their taxes

Lines have been out the door in Johnson County this week as taxpayers try to pre-pay their 2018 property taxes.

It’s a confusing process and the new tax law is making it even harder for some taxpayers to understand.

Here’s what you need to know before you write a check to the county.

The Treasurer’s Office not accustomed to this type of rush as taxpayers hurry, trying to hang on to what was previously deductible under the old tax law.

The confusion is a consequence of the 2017 tax reform legislation that recently was signed into law. It caps the deductibility of state and local taxes at $10,000.

The IRS issued a statement yesterday to clarify the issue. In part, it said people may be able to deduct their 2018 state and property taxes only if they were assessed and paid during 2017.

“The only taxes you can prepay are taxes that have already been assessed,” said Greg Baldwin with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office.

However, many local governments, including Johnson County, have not completed assessments for upcoming years.

For example, residents in Johnson County pay the first half of their 2017 property tax by December 31. The second and final payment is due in May of 2018.

“So, taxpayers are looking to maximize their deductions in 2017,” Baldwin said. “So, they’re looking to pay as much property tax they can in 2017 in order to maximize their deductions.”

Time is running out to qualify for this deduction.

You have until tomorrow at 5 p.m. to pay those property taxes in full for 2017. You can also pay online.

The Treasurer’s Office recommends filers check with a tax professional before handing over that check.

