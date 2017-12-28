Police: Kansas City man shot wife, then ran her over

Howard Tyrone Neely, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. (KCPD)

A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife and running her over with a car.

Howard Tyrone Neely, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He has not yet been taken into custody, so anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The shooting happened on Dec. 16. Joegina L. Davis died in the shooting.

Court records say a witness told police Neely was driving on a south Kansas City road when he saw Davis in the street. The witness said Davis told him that Neely shot and ran her over. She died at a hospital. Relatives told police Neely had abused Davis in the past.

Court records add that a National Integrate Ballistic Information Network "hit" was critical in the charge being filed. A shell casing recovered from a Sept. 8 crime scene in Kansas City, KS that police believe involved Neeley was discovered.

Witnesses of the shooting in KCK told police Neely was the person who shot at them.

Phone records cited in the court documents indicate Neely called Davis over 1,000 times between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.

A $500,000 bond has been requested.

