Man charged in fatal shooting of wife in south Kansas City

A Kansas City man has been accused of shooting his wife in south Kansas City.

Howard Tyrone Neely, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He has not yet been taken into custody, so anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The shooting happened on Dec. 16. Joegina L. Davis died in the shooting.

Court documents filed Thursday say police found the victim in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Documents state a witness told police he saw the woman on the street while driving.

Court records add that a National Integrate Ballistic Information Network "hit" was critical in the charge being filed. A shell casing recovered from a Sept. 8, 2017 crime scene in Kansas City, KS that police believe involved Neeley was discovered.

Witnesses of the shooting in KCK told police Neely was the person who shot at them.

Phone records cited in the court documents indicate Neely called Davis over 1,000 times between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.

A $500,000 bond has been requested.

