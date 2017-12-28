Police look for suspects in 2 separate Kansas City killings

Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
The Missouri Lottery is looking in KC for someone who matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
A young Oklahoma woman said a mystery man saved her life after she wrecked her car in a wooded area earlier this month.More >
A Texas man sacrificed his life to save others during a Christmas day house fire.More >
A woman called the police after she was pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer on Tuesday.More >
Police are investigating a crash that had I-70 closed for much of the morning.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife and running her over with a car.More >
