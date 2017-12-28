Police look for suspects in 2 separate Kansas City killings

Authorities are asking for help finding two suspects in two separate Kansas City killings.

Deric Canady is considered a suspect in the shooting death of Greican Davidson. That shooting happened in Nov. 2016 at 5544 Forest Ave. in Kansas City.

Police are also looking for Malik Chapple who is wanted in the shooting death of Travis Mills, who was killed Dec. 18 in the 1500 block of East 97th Street.

Both were recently issued arrest warrants by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for homicide, according to Kansas City police.

Anyone with information should call police immediately or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.