Kansas City police looking for two homicide suspects

Police in Kansas City are looking for two men who were recently issued arrest warrants for homicide.

Deric Canady is considered a suspect for the shooting death of Greican Davidson. That shooting happened in Nov. 2016 at 5544 Forest in Kansas City.

Police are also looking for Malik Chapple. Chapple is wanted for the shooting death of Travis Mills, who was killed Dec. 18 of this year in the 1500 block of East. 97th Street.

Both were recently issued arrest warrants by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for homicide, according to Kansas City police.

Anyone with information should call police immediately or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

