Flu bug hits the Chiefs locker room

With the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC West title in hand, they will rest some players Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

That rest is especially important because a number of the players are or have been sick.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was among one of the players sent home from practice. On Thursday, three more players were sent home with an illness and missed practice - Charcandrick West, Kenneth Acker and Raheem Nunez Roches.

One player who has been spared of illness if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is getting his first start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

