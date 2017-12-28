Semi carrying avocados crashes, catches fire in Texas

Traffic on Interstate-35E near Waxahachie is backed up for miles after a semi tractor-trailer caught fire.

The fire is leaving a mushy mess on the roadway because the truck was carrying thousands of pounds of avocados.

The big rig went up in flames before the lunch hour and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local sheriff’s deputies were forced to close all of the northbound lanes because of smoke and fire. Only one lane of the southbound lanes of I-35E, at FM 329, is getting through.

From the air Chopper 11 showed firefighters actually inside the burned-out trailer, raking through the avocados and trying to put out hot spots.

Officials with the Corsicana Highway Patrol say since the truck wasn’t carrying hazardous materials there is no environmental threat.

It’s being advised that drivers in the area try taking US 77 as an alternate route.

